Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) raised $750 million in perpetual Islamic bonds, which will be listed and traded on London Stock Exchange.

The USD-denominated additional tier-one (AT1) perpetual sukuk was priced at a profit rate of 7.25% per annum payable semi-annually, the lender said in a regulatory statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

The issuance, which was more than nine times oversubscribed, will be utilized to maintain the bank's capital structure.

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank acted as joint global coordinators and structuring agents for the sukuk, while ADIB, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and J.P. Morgan acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

