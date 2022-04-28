Aafaq Islamic Finance, a provider a wide range of high-quality, Sharia-compliant banking products, has announced the appointment of Hisham Hammoud as the new CEO of the company.

Hisham Hammoud is considered one of the pioneers in the banking and financial sectors, with more than 25 years of experience in the fields of banking and Islamic banking.

During his career, Hisham has held a number of senior management positions and leadership positions in many local and international financial institutions, through which he has successfully reorganized banking and financial businesses, implemented multi-objective business strategies, in many countries. Hisham has led acquisitions and digital transformations of financial services for both companies and individuals. He holds a master's degree in international business.

Hisham Hammoud's duties in his new position include the responsibility of contributing to the leadership of "Aafaq Islamic Finance" towards restructuring and developing its strategy in line with the next phase.

Through innovation and development in financial and banking services, Aafaq products are compatible with Islamic Sharia, in a way that exceeds the aspirations of shareholders and meets the needs of local and targeted customers.

Aafaq is known for supporting and financing leading institutions and projects, in addition to developing smart and secure payment solutions for individuals and companies.

