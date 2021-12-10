(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

HONG KONG - Two decades after China joined, the World Trade Organization is looking badly weakened. China has supported the global trade group's style but sabotaged its substance, and now the United States is doing the same. A world system driven by state-backed corporate champions has less room for free trade.

The People's Republic's entry into the WTO 20 years ago on Saturday brought the country's economy into the global system, helping hundreds of millions of its people escape poverty. As China's GDP grew to rival America's, though, tensions started to show. Beijing poured cash into strategic industries, building manufacturing capacity that resulted in a flood of exports. The so-called China Shock, which ensued largely after 2001, wrecked overseas industries that couldn’t compete.

Up to 2.4 million U.S. jobs were lost from 1999 to 2011 due to competition from Chinese imports, according to a study in the Journal of Labor Economics. To be sure, Americans also got economic benefits from the deal: cheaper goods and less domestic pollution, for example, offsetting the employment hit.

Beijing has also deployed trade-distorting measures like forced technology transfers and pirating intellectual property. It’s currently trying to force multinationals to embargo tiny Lithuania, which recently granted Taiwan diplomatic recognition – an affront to the mainland's position that Taiwan is part of China.

Frustrated by such tactics, Washington's enthusiasm for free trade waned. Former President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on $320 billion of imports from China, which violated WTO principles and ignored its dispute reconciliation mechanism. They remain in place.

Now a version of Beijing-style industrial policy is being rolled out in the United States. In June, Brian Deese, President Joe Biden’s top economic aide, said public investment to nurture national champions is the reality of the 21st century. Targeted sectors include lithium batteries, rare earth minerals and semiconductors, with Biden meeting the chiefs of Intel and GlobalFoundries. That same month, the Senate approved $52 billion in chip subsidies and $120 billion for advanced technologies.

There are ways for the WTO to revive itself. Narrowing its appellate body’s mandate would counter accusations of overreach. It could also make itself more actively useful, for example by devising measures for digital trade. But fixing the organisation requires support from its largest constituents. That's hard when they are engaged in a Sino-U.S. joint venture to tear the institution down.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

(Column by Pete Sweeney in Hong Kong and Gina Chon in Washington. Editing by Richard Beales and Sharon Lam) ((For previous columns by the authors, Reuters customers can click on SWEENEY/ and CHON/ SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS https://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | pete.sweeney@thomsonreuters.com; gina.chon@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: pete.sweeney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; gina.chon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))