Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has listed around 16 Dubai-based job openings in its careers page, both onsite or remote.

The openings are for posts in engineering, HR and product design, among others.

On Tuesday Binance signed a cooperation deal with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, which aims to set up a global virtual asset ecosystem.

"I am grateful for the confidence the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority has placed in Binance. Together, we share a vision for helping Dubai embrace the new future economy that includes crypto and blockchain," Changpeng Zhao, the CEO and co-founder of Binance, said in a statement.

Binance will also participate in this knowledge-sharing ecosystem with its experience in collaborating with global regulators to aid the development of progressive Virtual Asset regulations. The goal is to help crypto exchanges, or businesses that offer blockchain and DLT services, or a wide range of digital currencies and assets to become licensed in Dubai.

Binance, which was founded in 2017 in China, has been floating its plans to set up a global headquarters for some time now, especially after the total crypto ban in China and the regulatory hurdles the company has faced of late.

“When we first started, we wanted to embrace the decentralized principles, no headquarters, work all around the world, no borders. It’s very clear now to run a centralized exchange, you need a centralized, legal entity structure behind it.” Zhao had said.

According to a Bloomberg report, Binance is having “meaningful conversations” with governments, agencies and key stakeholders in various markets, and major announcements on HQ plans could come next year.

“We are considering several potential strategies, including possibly establishing multiple regional headquarters,” Bloomberg quoted Binance spokesman Patrick Hillmann as saying.

Besides different regions’ approaches to the industry, factors of consideration also include access to engineering talent and local universities’ commitment to support blockchain curriculum, Bloomberg reported citing Hillmann.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

