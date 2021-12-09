Egypt - A drop in vegetable prices helped slow Egypt's inflation in November, with the rate dropping from 7.3 percent to 6.2 percent, data by the country’s official statistics agency, Capmas, showed.

The cost of the foodstuff declined by 12.6 percent compared to the 22.8 percent surge it experienced in the previous month.

Alongside this, the prices of food and beverages in general saw a slowdown, rising by a yearly rate of 9.3 percent in November compared to a higher 13.7 percent a month earlier.

Prices of clothing and footwear edged up by an annual rate of 2.2 percent in November, up from 1.9 percent in October.

Transportation also cost 4.3 percent more in November compared to the same period last year.

In October, the yearly rise in prices for this component was a slightly lower 4 percent.

Prices of housing, water, electricity, gas and fuels rose by 4.3 percent on higher costs of the latter three components.

Education costs went up by a notable 13.9 percent while the group of culture and entertainment surged by 11.6 percent.

Meanwhile, consumer prices in the North African country remained unchanged in November compared to the previous month.

Prices of food and beverages were down by 0.8 percent from a month ago while transportation was 0.3 percent higher.

Clothing and footwear experienced the highest monthly increase, as prices rose by 2.2 percent.