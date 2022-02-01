Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, received James Cleverly, British Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Al Sayegh and Cleverly discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and ways to develop economic and trade affairs between the two sides.

They also tackled ways to promote the vital strategic partnership between the UAE and the UK in all domains.

The two parties highlighted the high level of bilateral relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom, and the joint desire in constantly developing these ties.

The two sides also praised the progress made in countering illicit financial flows.

