ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America have welcomed the United Nations Secretary-General’s announcement that the UN Interim Transition Assistance Mission to Sudan is facilitating discussions to resolve Sudan’s political crisis.

In a statement today, the QUAD said, "We strongly support this UN-facilitated, Sudanese-led dialogue initiative. We urge all Sudanese political actors to seize this opportunity to restore the country’s transition to civilian democracy, in line with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration.

"We look forward to this being a result–oriented process that will guide the country towards democratic elections, in line with the Sudanese people’s manifest aspirations for freedom, democracy, peace, justice and prosperity."

