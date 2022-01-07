The UAE’s aggregate money supply (M1), which includes currency in circulation outside banks plus monetary deposits, rose by 2.1 percent from 671.6 billion dirhams ($182.8 billion) at the end of October 2021 to 686.0 billion dirhams at the end of November 2021, according to its central bank.

Aggregate money supply M2, which includes longer-term deposits increased by 1.3 percent, from 1,498.3 billion dirham at the end of October 2021 to 1,517.1 billion dirhams at the end of November 2021.

The aggregate money supply, M3, also increased by 0.6 percent, from 1,819.6 billion dirhams at the end of October 2021 to 1,830.1 billion dirhams at the end of November 2021.

The increase in M1, the most liquid portion, was due to 13.8 billion dirhams jump in monetary deposits as well as a 0.6 billion dirhams rise in currency in circulation.

M2 increased due to an elevated M1 and 4.4 billion dirhams rise in quasi-monetary deposits.

M3 rose due to increased M1 and M2, offsetting an 8.3 billion dirhams fall in government deposits, the central bank said.

The monetary base expanded by 1.5 percent, rising from 455.1 billion dirhams at the end of October 2021 to 461.7 billion dirhams at the end of November 2021, due mainly to the 2.6 percent and 9.8 percent increase in currency issued and certificates of deposit & monetary bills, respectively.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

