The volume of food exports alone reached an estimated $14 billion, its highest since 2012, Mansour revealed.

This comes as Arab countries, especially in the Gulf region, are combating the pandemic through strict measures such as vaccination and others, which help facilitate trade, and grow it back to pre-pandemic levels, he emphasized.

January reports revealed that trading between Brazil and Arab countries could increase further, by 2 to 4 percent in 2022, he added.