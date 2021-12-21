Sub-Saharan Africa is set to grow by 3.7 percent in 2021 and 3.8 percent in 2022, thanks to an improvement in global trade and commodity prices, IMF said in its recent report. However, the outlook remains extremely uncertain, and risks are tilted to the downside.

Vulnerable to disruptions in global activity and financial markets, Sub-Saharan Africa will depend on the path of the global pandemic and the regional vaccination effort for its recovery, the IMF said in its regional economic outlook report.

IMF also warns that with about 30 million people thrown into extreme poverty, the crisis has worsened inequality not only across income groups, but also across subnational geographic regions, which may add to the risk of social tension and political instability.

"In this context, rising food price inflation, combined with reduced incomes, is threatening past gains in poverty reduction, health, and food security," the report said.

Headline inflation

Regionwide, average inflation will edge up slightly in 2021, but should then ease in 2022 once pandemic induced mismatches resolve and commodity prices moderate.

Headline inflation has been driven largely by higher food prices. Average food price inflation had been accelerating in sub-Saharan Africa even before the pandemic, from 2 percent year-over-year in 2019 to about 11 percent in 2021.

"This surge reflects domestic factors such as poor weather and conflict-related supply disruptions. It also mirrors global conditions, in which global food prices increased by about 30 percent in August (year-over-year)," IMF noted.

Bond issuances

Many sub-Saharan African frontier economies returned to the market this year.

According to the IMF, international sovereign bond issuances by the region’s frontier markets reached $13.2 billion through September.

Oversubscribed sales indicate a strong appetite for sub-Saharan African Eurobonds, which will likely

spur further issuances, IMF noted. "The difference between the spreads of sub-Saharan African frontier markets and comparable emerging markets has continued to narrow but costs remain higher than in early 2020, with some variation across countries."

Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria saw lower yields than before the crisis, while yields were at pre-crisis levels in Senegal and higher in Ghana, the report said.

The ongoing pandemic has created an increasingly difficult and complex policy environment.

Policymakers face key challenges such as: tackling the region’s pressing development-spending needs, containing public debt, and mobilizing tax revenues in circumstances, in which additional measures are generally unpopular.

The IMF report highlighted that the crisis has underscored the importance of international solidarity and support.

"On COVID-19 in particular, the threat of new variants highlights the need for a global response, with a particular focus on the unvaccinated people of Africa. The IMF has proposed a plan to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the total population of all countries by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by the first half of 2022," the report noted.

For sub-Saharan Africa, these goals are ambitious and will require a marked change in strategy by both advanced economies and sub-Saharan African countries, IMF said.

