Sri Lanka's president on Monday invited all political parties represented in parliament to accept ministerial portfolios to help find a way out of the country's worst economic crisis in decades, his office said in a statement.

"President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited all political parties to come together to find solutions to the ongoing national crisis," the statement said.

"Considering this a national need, the time has come to work together for the sake of all the citizens and future generations," it added.

