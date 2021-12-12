RIYADH: Saudi King Salman said that the Kingdom will continue reforms aimed at improving quality of life and best use of resources, the Saudi Press Agency said, citing a Cabinet statement following the approval of the Kingdom’s 2022 budget.

“We are determined — with God’s help — to continue implementing economic initiatives and reforms to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, continuous improvement in quality of life, optimal use of available resources, and raising the level of transparency, efficiency and quality of government spending,” the king said.

The purpose of this is “to promote growth and development rates, develop basic facilities and services for citizens and residents, develop the educational environment, and support housing plans,” he added.