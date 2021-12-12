PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi King Salman said that the Kingdom will continue reforms aimed at improving quality of life and best use of resources, the Saudi Press Agency said, citing a Cabinet statement following the approval of the Kingdom’s 2022 budget.
“We are determined — with God’s help — to continue implementing economic initiatives and reforms to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, continuous improvement in quality of life, optimal use of available resources, and raising the level of transparency, efficiency and quality of government spending,” the king said.
The purpose of this is “to promote growth and development rates, develop basic facilities and services for citizens and residents, develop the educational environment, and support housing plans,” he added.
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.