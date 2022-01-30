RIYADH: Saudi Islamic Minister Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Asheikh on Sunday appointed Dr. Leila bint Hamad Al-Kassem as undersecretary for planning and digital transformation.

Al-Kassem is the first female undersecretary in the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s empowerment of women in Islamic affairs.

In a previous decision, Al-Asheikh entrusted Al-Kassem with the governance of his office as part of developing the administrative work of the ministry, improving services provided to beneficiaries and promoting transparency.

The decision is part of the minister’s efforts to promote the role of women in leadership positions within the ministry and its agencies, in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.

It also reflects Al-Asheikh’s belief in the importance Saudi women in developing and achieving the goals of government sectors.

 

