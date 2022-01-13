RIYADH: Saudi annual inflation rate hit 1.2 percent in December, slightly up from the previous month’s 1.1 percent, according to data released from Gastat.

Transport prices were 7.2 percent higher from a year ago, which was due to the increase in gasoline costs. A 6.3 percent spike in vegetable prices also caused the food and beverages group to cost 1.1 percent more in December from a year earlier.

In addition, yearly inflation in communication services reached 1.4 percent due to a rise in telephone and telefax prices. Education costs were another driver of the jump in consumer prices, going up by 4.8 percent.

On the other hand, clothing and footwear prices dropped by 1.6 percent. The costs of the group of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined by the same percentage in December as well.

In monthly terms, consumer prices in the Kingdom tapered off by 0.1 percent in December as food and beverages prices were 0.7 percent lower during the month.