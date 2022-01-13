RIYADH: Saudi annual inflation rate hit 1.2 percent in December, slightly up from the previous month’s 1.1 percent, according to data released from Gastat.

Transport prices were 7.2 percent higher from a year ago, which was due to the increase in gasoline costs. A 6.3 percent spike in vegetable prices also caused the food and beverages group to cost 1.1 percent more in December from a year earlier.

In addition, yearly inflation in communication services reached 1.4 percent due to a rise in telephone and telefax prices. Education costs were another driver of the jump in consumer prices, going up by 4.8 percent.

On the other hand, clothing and footwear prices dropped by 1.6 percent. The costs of the group of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined by the same percentage in December as well.

In monthly terms, consumer prices in the Kingdom tapered off by 0.1 percent in December as food and beverages prices were 0.7 percent lower during the month.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.