This comes in line with Saudi Exports’ strategy to enhance the presence of Saudi products, support its competitiveness and find potential markets for exporters, Ameen Rayes said.

In a bid to boost exports, the authority has recently launched an international tendering service, where exporters can learn about existing projects in foreign markets in different sectors, including construction, telecommunications, information technology and fintech.

“In 2022, the authority will provide a set of market studies and access plans for a range of technical services and business solutions systems for government and commercial services,” Rayes told Arab News.

These plans would highlight promising opportunities in emerging markets, define the strategy for penetrating the optimal markets and potential buyers, and review accurate information about competitors to determine the competitive advantage of the national companies, Rayes explained.

On a similar note, Saudi Arabia non-oil exports saw a 34 percent increase during the third quarter of 2021, amounting to SR195 billion ($52 billion), compared to the same period in 2020.

The most prominent sectors are petrochemicals, building materials, vehicles and spare parts.