

WUXI - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met on Monday with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



The two sides reviewed the strong friendship relations between Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of China, during Prince Faisal's official visit to Wuxi, southern China.



During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed ways to strengthen strategic relations and all fields of cooperation and joint coordination, and ways to open new horizons for the strategic friendship between the two countries through the Saudi-Chinese High-Level Joint Committee in light of the Kingdom’s vision 2030



They also exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear program and reviewed international efforts. In addition to the importance of supporting everything would guarantees security and stability in Afghanistan.



