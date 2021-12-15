Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose by 1.1 percent in November compared to a year earlier due to higher transport costs, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Prices were up 0.2 percent month-on-month from October 2021, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics said.

The rise was mainly the result of higher prices for transport, which rose by 5.7 percent on the back of higher gasoline prices, up by 47.9 percent year-on-year, the data showed.

The food and beverages index rose 1.6 percent, mainly due to an increase in the price of foodstuff, particularly vegetables.

The London-based consultancy Capital Economics said Saudi Arabia’s inflation is likely to increase further in the first half of 2022.

“Looking ahead, we think that headline inflation will continue to drift higher over the coming months. But we doubt that it will reach the strong rates seen in other parts of the emerging world and will remain within a range of 1.0-2.0 percent over the course of 2022-23," it said in a note on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia has forecast a 2.9 percent GDP growth this year, followed by a 7.4 percent growth in 2022, according to the budget released earlier this week.

