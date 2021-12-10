PHOTO
RIYADH: A financial support program for Saudi families deposited SR1.9 billion ($506.5 million) into the accounts of beneficiaries on Thursday.
The Citizen Account Program, run by the government, has reached 10.5 million families since its launch in December 2017 — distributing more than SR109 billion, according to a release on Dec. 9.
The national scheme aims to protect Saudi households from the direct, indirect and expected impacts of the various economic reforms taking place in the Kingdom through monthly cash transfers into their accounts.
