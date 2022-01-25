RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Jamaica are on their way to sign an MoU in the area of tourism as the Saudi Cabinet delegated today Minister of Tourism to negotiate and sign the agreement.

The two countries initiated discussions last year to collaborate on building tourism as the world recovers from the pandemic. This was during a visit of Jamaican Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett to the Kingdom.

Barlett told Arab News in an interview during his viist that establishing air connectivity between the two countries is a priority.

“As they say, you don’t swim to Jamaica, you fly,” he said then.

Jamaica is a very highly tourism dependent country with a direct tourism impact of 10 percent on GDP and an indirect impact of about 34 percent, Bartlett added.