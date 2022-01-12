The MoU aims to develop cooperation and exchange information and expertise between the two countries through research and studies related to this type of energy, and to work on exchanging related policies and legislative laws, a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.



The agreement includes cooperation in the fields of demand management for renewable energy, reliable and sustainable operating of energy systems, and standard indicators of energy consumption in the industrial sector.



It also included setting up joint seminars and training courses in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and rationalization of consumption, and encouraging the private sector in both countries to build partnerships in this field.