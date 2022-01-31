PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Monday.
During the call, they reviewed aspects of Saudi-Austrian relations, and ways to support and enhance them to serve the interests of both countries.
The two sides also discussed ways to enhance joint bilateral coordination in many different issues and fields, in addition to exchanging views on several regional and international developments.
