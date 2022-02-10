RIYADH (WAM/SPA): The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said that Saudi Air Defenses today thwarted an attempt to deliberately and systematically target traveling civilians and staff at Abha International Airport by the terrorist, Houthi militia using a bomb-laden drone.

The spokesman for the Coalition Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said in a statement that as a result of the interception, some debris of the bomb-laden drone scattered around the premises of the airport, and caused minor injuries to 12 civilians, Saudi citizens and expats.

"In addition to minor material damage as a result of shattered glass facades. This hostile, atrocious attempt to target Abha International Airport and its multinational traveling civilians today in a deliberate, systematic manner is an act of war. These acts confirm the hostile nature of the militia, and its transgressions against the customary International Humanitarian Law, under which Abha International Airport is considered a Civilian Object protected by the IHL," added the statement.

"The Joint Forces Command in the face of these hostile acts and immoral transgressions by the terrorist, Houthi militia will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures in response to such threats and neutralise the sources of these threats in a manner that protects civilians and civilian objects in accordance to the customary International Humanitarian Law."

