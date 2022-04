Russian weekly inflation fell to 0.66% in the latest week, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Wednesday.

Weekly inflation in Russia slowed to 0.99% in the week to April 1 from 1.16% a week earlier, taking the year-to-date increase in consumer prices to 9.99%, data from statistics service Rosstat showed last week.

Rosstat is due to publish the latest weekly inflation data later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Reuters)