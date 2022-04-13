The Russian government sees economic support measures worth 7-8 trillion roubles as safe from the perspective of inflation, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Wednesday.

Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 16.70% as of April 1, its highest since March 2015 and up from 15.66% a week earlier, the economy ministry said last week, as the volatile rouble sent prices soaring amid unprecedented Western sanctions.

Russian weekly inflation fell to 0.66% in the latest week, Belousov said earlier.