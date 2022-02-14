ABU DHABI- President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, arrived on Monday in the UAE in a two-day visit.

Upon his and the accompanying delegation's arrival in the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, he was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He was also received by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

