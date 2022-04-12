France's far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is closing the gap with incumbent President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round of the country's presidential elections, a poll showed on Tuesday as forecast voter turnout is seen further declining.

The OpinionWay-Kea Partners poll published by Les Echos and Radio Classique showed Le Pen narrowing the gap by one point, though Macron would still win the run-off with 54% of the votes.

The poll's turnout estimate further declined by 1% to 70%, down from the 74,56% in 2017, which had already been the lowest value since 1969.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland , editing by Tassilo Hummel)



