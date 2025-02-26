Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), and Mahmoud El-Naghi, Head of the Accounting and Auditing Division at the Syndicate of Commercial Professions, have signed a cooperation protocol to regulate accountants’ interactions with the authority. The signing was attended by Sherif El-Kilany, Deputy Minister of Finance for Tax Policies, and Abdel Fattah Hussein, Head of the Syndicate of Commercial Professions.

Sherif El-Kilany emphasized that this initiative aligns with the Ministry of Finance’s vision to foster stronger partnerships with professional accountants and facilitate transparent dialogue. He noted that the protocol is part of a broader effort to streamline tax procedures, reduce disputes, and promote greater transparency in dealings between the authority and taxpayers.

“The ministry is committed to ongoing engagement with professional bodies to ensure tax system reforms are built on clear and mutually agreed principles,” El-Kilany stated. “This contributes to higher voluntary compliance rates and smoother tax processes for both accountants and taxpayers.”

Abdel Aal highlighted that the protocol reflects the Minister of Finance’s directives to modernize the tax system while reinforcing cooperation between the ETA and certified accountants. The agreement aims to promote fair tax compliance, enhance trust between taxpayers and the tax administration, and support national economic development goals.

She explained that the protocol sets clear mechanisms and controls for accountants’ interactions with the ETA, ensuring more efficient tax services. “We are dedicated to simplifying procedures and strengthening collaboration with the professional community, which will boost voluntary compliance and improve tax collection without adding undue burdens on taxpayers,” she said.

The protocol also clarifies the rights and responsibilities of certified accountants, defining their authority based on professional categories. A key component is the issuance of a comprehensive guideline—developed jointly by the ETA and the syndicate—to elevate the quality of financial and tax reports.

Mahmoud El-Naghi described the agreement as a significant step toward standardizing the professional practice of accountants in their dealings with the ETA. “We are committed to ensuring accountants adhere to professional and ethical standards while working within a structured and transparent system,” he said. “This will not only improve their role in assisting taxpayers but also contribute to fair tax enforcement.”

El-Naghi added that continued cooperation between the syndicate and the ETA will further refine the tax system and provide accountants with clear tools and benchmarks, enabling them to work more efficiently and transparently.

