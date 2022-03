MANILA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Philippine President RodrigoDuterte on Tuesday withdrew his candidacy for a senate seat, theelection commission's spokesperson said.

Duterte's term will end in June, 2022, and he is banned bythe constitution from seeking another term as president.

