Muscat – Three Omanis have created an integrated platform to help farmers monitor and manage their greenhouse farms more efficiently.

Autoplant uses IoT and new technologies to reduce human intervention in farm management, thereby improving productivity.

“Our solution uses IoT to monitor and control greenhouse operations. It uses data to determine what, when and how much to operate. This solves long hours of engagement, lack of skilled labour and inefficient operation methods,” said Sultan al Yahyai, co-founder of Autoplant.

The Autoplant team includes Yousuf al Badi, CEO and technical developer, and Issa al Zifait, responsible for customer relations and branding, besides Yahyai, who is managing research and development, and business development.

“Collectively, we have about 45 years of technical experience. Two of us run our own greenhouse farms,” said Yahyai. “Greenhouse farming is very sensitive farming and requires a lot of attention. Due to lack of automation, greenhouse farming is time consuming as most operations are manual. In addition, due to the lack of digitisation, farmers cannot track their farming assets and crop information. Furthermore, greenhouse farming requires a lot of experience. Unfortunately, available farm workers don’t have the right experience. This results in low yield and financial loses.”

Yahyai informed that Autoplant helps change the manual process of tracking assets and expenses into a digital one, allowing farmers to monitor their crops anywhere and anytime. “We are targeting improving greenhouse production by 15-25 per cent, which will reflect in farmers’ profits.”

He informed that product prototyping has been completed and the team is finalising a portal where farmers can monitor and control their greenhouses. “Our prototype is already installed and running in our greenhouse farming lab. In addition, we have installed proof of concept in potential customers’ farms.”

Autoplant comprises three principle components – the first to monitor the greenhouse environment, including temperature, humidity, soil temperature and soil moisture; the second to control cooling and ventilation in the greenhouse based on inputs from the first component; and the third to control the irrigation system, based on inputs from the first component.

“The three components are integrated and connected through the Autoplant portal where farmers can get information about their greenhouse and control conditions in it from anywhere and anytime. The portal will also provide farmers a checklist and advise them on how to improve profitability,” Yahyai said.

He described time as the biggest challenge the team faces. “Competition in this field is fierce and each day counts. The second challenge we face is finance. Currently we are funding ourselves to develop the initial product, but a big investment is required to scale up.”

The team’s initial challenges included sourcing electronic parts in the local market and had to import these.

“We have joined the Omantel accelerator that is supporting us through high quality workshops and guidance on entrepreneurship. In addition, they have provided us office space. Hopefully by the end of the six-month acceleration programme, we will be able to convince investors about the product,” Yahyai said.

A soft launch of the platform is planned in April 2022.

