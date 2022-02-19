The bilateral non-oil trade exchange between Oman and UAE increased to over AED46bn in 2021, recording a growth of 9 per cent over the previous year, according to Abdullah Tauq al Marri, UAE’s Minister of Economy.

The 2nd Oman-UAE Economic Forum, held at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the sidelines of the Sultanate of Oman’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, discussed the consolidation of economic partnership between the business communities in the two countries in manner that serves economic relations, commercial exchange, investments and programmes of cooperation at government and private levels.

The forum focused on developing partnerships in various vital sectors, including innovation, renewable energy, water solutions, financial services, logistics, constructions, real estate and entrepreneurship.

Marri said that the Sultanate of Oman is the second largest GCC trade partner of the UAE, harnessing 20 per cent of UAE’s total trade. Oman ranks third among Arab states and 10th among major international trade partners of the UAE, he said.

Marri added in a speech before the 2nd Oman-UAE Economic Forum that hotel establishments in the UAE received more than 256,000 guests from Oman in 2021, constituting a growth rate of 32 per cent over the figures in 2020. This is an additional indicator for the rebound of tourist and commercial activity, Marri affirmed.

Meanwhile, H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry

and Investment Promotion, said that the forum is considered a step forward in the march of Oman-UAE economic relations. He described the UAE as the most important importer of Omani non-oil exports and that it occupies second place in the list of Oman’s re-export destinations. The minister said that the volume of 2020 commercial exchange stood at more than RO4bn, compared to RO3.7bn in 2010.

As many as 3,507 UAE firms had investments in Oman in 2021, with an aggregate capital of more than RO590mn, mostly in the sectors of constructions, trade and services.

On his turn, Dr Thani Ahmed al Zeyoudi, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said that direct exchanged investments between the two countries scored higher than RO1.6bn, with 85 per cent investments flowing into Oman from the UAE.

