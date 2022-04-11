The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion will organize its annual media meeting on Monday with the aim of reviewing the achievements of the last year.

It will also announce plans for the current year. The meeting will discuss the initiatives that the ministry will take in the sectors of commerce and industry, specifications and standards, investment promotion, competition protection and anti-monopoly, and the measures taken to facilitate and promote the investment environment in the Sultanate of Oman to attract more foreign investments and improve incentives for the business and investment environment.

The Ministry seeks to develop the business environment to be supportive of a knowledge-based economy and to create an attractive investment environment by providing the necessary facilities and raising the level of services provided.

The meeting will be attended by Qais bin Muhammad al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Dr. Saleh bin Saeed Masn, Undersecretary for Trade and Industry, Assila bint Salem Al-Samsamiya, Undersecretary for Investment Promotion, and Mohsin bin Khamis al Balushi, Advisor to the Ministry, and a number of officials in the Ministry.

