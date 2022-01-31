Oman and Finland yesterday (January 30) reviewed the bilateral relations and fields of investment and economic cooperation as well as several matters of common interest.

The meeting between Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and the Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade explored the incentives offered by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

It also touched on available opportunities in the two countries, particularly in the fields of tourism, industry, research, mining and economic diversification sectors that are targeted by Oman Vision 2040.

Moreover, an agreement of cooperation was signed by companies from both countries, which will contribute in the transfer of knowledge and grooming the skills of Omani youth.