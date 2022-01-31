Oman and Finland yesterday (January 30) reviewed the bilateral relations and fields of investment and economic cooperation as well as several matters of common interest.

The meeting between Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and the Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade explored the incentives offered by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

It also touched on available opportunities in the two countries, particularly in the fields of tourism, industry, research, mining and economic diversification sectors that are targeted by Oman Vision 2040.

Moreover, an agreement of cooperation was signed by companies from both countries, which will contribute in the transfer of knowledge and grooming the skills of Omani youth.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.