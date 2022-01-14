PHOTO
Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman and the People's Republic of China held a session of political talks in China.
Oman News Agency (ONA) said: "During political talks they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them in the economic, investment and cultural fields. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest."
