The UN World Food Programme (WFP) executive board has approved a $431 million grant for Egypt’s country strategic plan (CSP) 2023-2028, as per an emailed press release on June 30th.

The announcement was made during the WFP executive board’s annual session held in Rome and attended by the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Hassan Abdalla.

During the session, Abdalla noted that the plan will be implemented in cooperation and coordination with the relevant ministries and government bodies.

He said that the plan will focus on promoting the agricultural sector, boosting financial inclusion, supporting small farmers, empowering women in rural areas, and supporting refugees in Egypt.

