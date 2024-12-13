Visa launches the services of Apple Pay to its customers in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

Apple Pay is a safe, secure, and seamless way to pay in-store, in-app, and online.

Purchases via Apple Pay purchase are secure for being authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Customers can use Apple Pay in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places via their iPhones, iPads, and Mac.

The app ensures faster and more convenient purchases in apps while supporting merchant websites, without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in contact, shipping, and billing information.

"As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we are committed to providing solutions that are secure, convenient and importantly, align with their digital-first lifestyle. Contactless payments are already trusted and popular in Egypt, and we’re excited to bring Apple Pay to our Visa cardholders," Malak El Baba, Vice President and Visa's Country Manager for Egypt, said.

