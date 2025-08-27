Arab Finance: The US dollar traded at EGP 48.54 for buying and EGP 48.64 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr on Tuesday.

The exchange rate between the USD and the EGP recorded EGP 48.53 for purchasing and EGP 48.63 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

Meanwhile, it registered EGP 48.52 for buying and EGP 48.62 for selling at Al Baraka Bank Egypt.

