The US government is supporting Egypt’s Covid-19 response with $9 million (EGP 173.4 million) in new funding, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Egypt announced in a tweet on August 23rd.

The new funding program was launched by USAID Egypt in partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population and the World Health Organization (WHO) in Egypt.

The program aims to address the urgent needs of the Egyptian government’s response to the pandemic.

“This new program will make sure that vaccines get to where they are needed most and will provide accurate information so people feel confident about getting themselves and their families fully vaccinated,” USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed said.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).