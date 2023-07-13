Arab Finance: The leading American investment company BlackRock is mulling over investment opportunities in the Egyptian market, Egyptian cabinet stated on July 12th.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with officials from BlackRock in the New Administrative Capital, where they reviewed investment opportunities in Egypt.

Madbouly indicated that the government continues to implement its structural reform program, stressing: "Our priority during the current period is to enhance opportunities for private sector participation in economic activity."

For his part, Co-Head of Global Emerging Markets Equities for the Fundamental Active Equity division of BlackRock Gordon Fraser praised reform steps taken by Egypt that encouraged them to invest more capital in the Egyptian market.

