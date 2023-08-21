The US-based energy firm Apache Corporation is planning to invest $1.4 billion in the Egyptian market in 2024, according to a cabinet statement on August 20th.

The announcement came during a meeting between the Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and a delegation from the company to discuss the latter’s plans and investments in Egypt in the coming period.

It is worthy to note that Apache is the largest American investor in Egypt, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla said.

