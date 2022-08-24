AL ALAMEIN: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attended today the fraternal consultative 'Al Alameim Meeting' which was called by Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, with the participation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

During the meeting, held in Al Alamein City, Mersah Matruh Governorate, the leaders discussed fraternal relations, various aspects of cooperation, and joint work, especially in the economic and development partnerships and ways to enhance them.

In this regard, the leaders renewed their support for any effort and endeavour aimed at enhancing peace, stability and joint cooperation at various levels, based on trust, mutual respect and common interests to achieve the aspirations of the people of the region for progress, prosperity and development.

They also discussed several issues and took stock of the latest regional and international developments. The leaders emphasised their keenness on continuous fraternal consultations which would boost stability and prosperity in the region.

The Egyptian President hosted a luncheon which was attended by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, King Hamad, and King Abdullah II.

Among those who attended the banquet were H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council and Humaid Obaid Khalifa Abushibs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority.



