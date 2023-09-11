Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the G20 summit was positive, and the topic of mutual visits was discussed.

Speaking to reporters on his return from the G20 Summit in India, Erdogan said the two countries planned to revive a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Egypt and Turkey upgraded their diplomatic relations by appointing ambassadors to each other's capitals in July after a decade of tension.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay)