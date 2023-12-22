During a working session held, Thursday, in Tunis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, agreed with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to hold the eighth session of the Tunisian-Russian Joint Commission, in Moscow, in the first quarter of 2024.

The commission will help consolidate bilateral relations and update the legal framework governing them, reads a statement of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The two ministers expressed will to boost economic, scientific and technical cooperation, reiterating the need to increase political consultations and expand areas of cooperation.

The two parties also stressed the need to supply Tunisia with grains, fertilizers and energy materials.

They also agreed to issue, in 2024, a postage stamp featuring part of the works of the Russian painter Alexandre Roubtzoff (1884-1949), who spent a large part of his life in Tunisia, leaving a major artistic heritage which faithfully reflects the historical and cultural richness of Tunisia.

The meeting shed light on the current regional and international issues. Minister Nabil Ammar reiterated Tunisia's "firm and clear position on defending the Palestinian cause and stopping the genocide in Gaza."

