TUNIS - Tunisia's trade deficit widened to 4.3 billion dinars ($1.44 bln) in the first quarter of 2022, up from 3 billion in the same period 2021, state statistics institute said on Tuesday.

Imports rose to 18.3 billion dinars, while exports reached 14 billion dinars. The trade deficit has been one of the main problems facing Tunisia as it grapples with an economic crisis.

($1 = 2.9927 Tunisian dinars)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Jason Neely)