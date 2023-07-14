Tunisia - The financial authorities have launched the subscription to short-term treasury bonds (52 weeks), worth 1 billion dinars and paying an interest rate of 8.99%, according to data published Thursday by the Société interbancaire de télécompensation (SIBTEL).

In 2023, the State's recourse to borrowing from banks and financial institutions intensified. On July 12, 2023, the value of loans contracted in the form of treasury bonds came close to 24 billion dinars, compared with 19.8 billion dinars in 2022, according to figures from the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

