Exports of Tunisian dates during the first two months of the 2023/2024 season (to the end of November 2023) rose by 17.4% to TND 162 million, compared with the same period of the 2022/2023 season, according to the review "ONAGRI Vigilance/December 2023," published on Tuesday.

In terms of quantities, date exports stood at 24.5 thousand tonnes, up 9% over the same period in the 2022/2023 season.

The average price recorded over the two months was up 7.8% at 6.60 D/kg, compared with 6.12 D/kg during the same period of the previous campaign.

