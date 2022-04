TUNIS- Tunisia will raise local fuel prices every month this year by no less than 3%, an official in the energy ministry said on Thursday, which may mean an increase of at least 30% by the end of 2022.

Tunisia raised fuel prices by 5% on Wednesday, its third hike this year, because of a sharp rise in oil prices, in an effort to rein in its budget deficit.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Jason Neely)