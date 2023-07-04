Tunisia - Nearly 86600 passengers passed through the two border crossings with Algeria, Hezoua and Fej Bouzaine at Tameghza (Governorate of Tozeur), on their way back to Tunisia in June, most of them Algerians, as well as French and Libyans, Governor of Tozeur, Mohamed Aymen Bejaoui, told TAP.

The Hezoua border post alone recorded the entry of 6,0198 people, while 26,395 travellers reached Tunisian soil through the Fej Bouzaine post, the governor said, noting that the flow of visitors showed a positive trend compared with last year.

Transit between the two crossings, in both directions, also recorded a sustained rate of traffic in terms of incoming travellers in both directions, reaching 116098 people via Hezwa and 52381 travellers at the Fej Bouzaine border crossing, according to the same source.

