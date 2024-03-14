The trade deficit shrank by 24.3% at the end of February 2024 to TND 1,784.1 million, compared with TND 2,358.6 million during the first two months of the previous year, the National Statistics Institute (INS) said on Thursday in a note on foreign trade at current prices.

This deficit is mainly due to the deficit recorded with certain countries, such as China (TND -1211.8 million), Russia (TND -1031.3 million), Algeria (TND -423.1 million), Turkey (TND -390.7 million), Greece (TND -339.3 million) and Ukraine (TND -222.4 million), explains the INS.

However, the balance of trade in goods showed a surplus with other countries, mainly France (TND 966.6 million), Italy (TND 589.6 million), Germany (TND 386.1 million), Libya (TND 236.3 million) and Morocco (TND 82 million).

The coverage rate improved by 4.6 points compared with the same period in 2023, to 85.6%.

Exports rose by 5.9% compared with 11.6% during the same period in 2023to TND 10,637.6 million against TND 10,044.3 million in 2023.

This growth mainly relates to exports from the agri-food sector, which were up 56.5% on the back of higher olive oil sales (TND 1,323.9 million compared with TND 663.9 million), as well as exports from the mechanical and electrical industries (up 4.3%).

On the other hand, exports from the energy sector fell by 4.5%, from mining, phosphates and derivatives by 26%, and from textiles, clothing and leather by 7.1%.

Tunisian exports to the European Union (71.6% of total exports) rose by 4.9%. This is explained by the increase in exports to several European partners, such as Italy (+9.3%), Spain (+44.6%), Belgium (+7.3%) and France (+0.8%).

Conversely, they fell with Germany (-2.7%) and the Netherlands (-20.6%).

As for the Arab countries, exports grew by 36.7% with Algeria and by 19.1% with Egypt. However, they dropped by 32.5% with Libya and by 9.5% with Morocco.

// Imports up slightly by 0.2% //

Imports were almost stable, up slightly by 0.2%, compared with a jump of 7.4% over the same period in 2023.

In value terms, imports reached TND 12,421.7 million compared with TND 12,402.9 million during the two months of 2023.

This near stagnation is due, on the one hand, to the rise by 5% in imports of energy products, 11.6% in capital goods and 3.7% in consumer goods and, on the other hand, to the fall by 6.9% in imports of raw materials and semi-finished products.

Imports with the European Union (45.8% of total imports) upped by 3.5% to TND 5,685 million.

They increased by 0.8% from France, 23.3% from Germany and 26.5% from Spain.

Conversely, they fell by 12.8% in Italy, 29.9% in Ukraine and 26.4% in Belgium.

Imports from non-EU countries climbed by 150.9% with Russia, 18.5% with the UK, 2.7% with China, 15.2% with the USA and 3% with India.

However, they declined by 10.7% with Turkey and by 41.9% with Algeria.

The trade balance excluding energy for the first two months of 2024 showed a surplus of TND 38.5 million.

The deficit on the energy balance worsened to TND -1,822.6 million, compared with TND -1,693.4 million for the two months of 2023.

