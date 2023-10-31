TUNIS - Tunisia on Monday paid on Monday foreign debts to international investors worth 533 million euros, the Finance minister Sihem Boughdiri said on Tuesday.

The minister added that Tunisia has so far succeeded in repaying 81% of its foreign debt, which amounted to 20.8 billion dinars ($6.55 billion), considering that Tunisia will continue to fulfil its obligations despite the huge pressures on public finances.

($1 = 3.1777 Tunisian dinars)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Tomasz Janowski)