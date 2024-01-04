Tunisia - President Kais Saied met Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani at the Carthage Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

The President of the Republic stressed that corruption does not only consist of illicit enrichment, but also applies to those who deliberately disrupt any project or do not serve the administration.

"If the legal requirements of the applicant for the service are met, the official must not delay or deliberately postpone it," the head of state was quoted as saying in a presidency statement.

The President of the Republic pointed to the need to review many of the specifications, as “they were designed to serve a number of lobbies and have led to the exclusion of many people from economic activity.”

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).